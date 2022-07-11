COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has confirmed it has seen an increase of catalytic converter thefts this year.
"As has been the case nationally, the city of Columbia, too, has seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last few years. This has continued into 2022," Christian Tabak, CPD's public information specialist, said.
Catalytic converters are a component in a car's exhaust system that helps clean and eliminate emissions. The converter is made of several components of carbon, palladium, platinum and chromium.
"The interest in catalytic converters is due to the ease with which thieves can remove the converters and then the value of the different metals contained inside," Tabak said. "The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit is working tirelessly to investigate these incidents, but there are measures the public can take to help safeguard against thefts."
Robert Kaas, a service writer for Woody's Auto Center, said people will steal the catalytic converters and send them to heavy metals collectors so that they can collect the money.
In 2019, CPD said there were only eight reports that mentioned the term "catalytic" in 2019. That number increased to 80 in 2020 and to 189 in 2021.
"For 2022, the data that I have from January up until the end of May reflects 40 references of the term 'catalytic.' The data from June is still being evaluated," Tabak said.
In a phone call, Tabak told KOMU 8 News that CPD can confirm the rise in cases.
In June, the Columbia Missourian reported that 279 catalytic converters have been stolen across the state so far in 2022, although Tabak said he is unaware where the Missourian received that number.
The cost to repair the damage caused by having a car's catalytic converter stolen depends on whether the vehicle has one or two converters. However, it could cost upwards of $1,500, according to Kaas.
"If the car does not register, cleaning up the exhaust on the rear of the oxygen sensor, then it can cause several things that can cause your 'check engine' light to turn on," Kaas said. "Just because it's saying there's too much emissions coming through and it's not reading it properly, so it could cause several different failures to your engine."
In the past 90 days, Woody's Auto Center has had four people come in to have their catalytic converter replaced after having theirs stolen from their vehicle.
"As with other kinds of vehicle thefts, always park your vehicle in areas with high visibility," Tabak said. "If possible, park in a well-lit location. If there are security cameras nearby, that provides an additional measure in helping law enforcement identify suspects."
"Additionally, marking your catalytic converter with information that connects it to your vehicle, such as a VIN or similar detail, can help us track a converter and return it back to you," Tabak said.
Kaas said the thefts can happen very quickly.
"There is not a lot you can do to prevent it. But if you can prevent it, there are several things like cages or vehicle locks where you can secure your catalytic converters for extra costs," Kaas said.