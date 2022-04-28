COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is warning residents of an officer impersonation scam the department learned about this week.
The department said it took a scam report from a citizen on Wednesday who had received a phone call from someone who identified themselves as a CPD lieutenant.
The person told the Columbia resident that they were in contempt of court and owed money to avoid being arrested. According to CPD public information specialist Jeff Pitts, the person was told to Venmo, PayPal or Zelle money.
"What we're seeing is scammers can spoof a phone number," Pitts said. "When the number shows up on the caller ID, it will show up as a legitimate phone number. So you would want to hang up."
Pitts said the next step you should take is to look up the legitimate website that the scammer used and explain that you just received a phone call from them.
Pitts warned to never give out any personal information, financial information, social security numbers or date of births.
"Always double check when you receive a telephone call or an email from someone who represents himself as a police officer or even into the private sector, like a credit card company," Pitts said. "If they're asking you for information, never give out any personal information, banking, account number information, or anything like that, to any unsolicited requests."
Pitts said it's difficult to minimize scams because the department sees scammers who are overseas.
To report a scam, call CPD's nonemergency number 311 or the Federal Trade Commission fraud complaint number at 1-877-382-4357. Reports can also be made online here.