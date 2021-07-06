COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department will move to 12-hour shifts starting Sept. 5, 2021. Previously, the department had a 10-hour shift schedule.
The change comes as the department works to increase the number of officers on shifts and available to respond to calls, according to a news release from CPD.
Over a two-week period, an officer will generally work 80 scheduled hours, including one eight-hour shift and six 12-hour shifts.
"We’re committed to minimizing the number of consecutive 12-hour shifts an officer will work," CPD Chief Geoff Jones said in the news release. "That is in the best interest of the officer and the community."
Chief Jones expects the revised schedule to increase officer safety, improve the department’s ability to provide training and increase opportunities for officers to take time off.
"Other units in our Investigative Bureau are carrying vacancies in an effort to keep as many officers on patrol as possible," Chief Jones said. "With low numbers of officers, we experience prolonged wait times for citizens requesting an officer for non-life-threatening calls."
The department’s Operations/Patrol Division is authorized to employ 88 police officers but is experiencing low staffing with only 64 officers are available to work due to military deployments, medical health issues, injuries, retirements and resignations.
Under these conditions, Jones said that the current 10-hour schedule is inefficient.