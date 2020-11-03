COLUMBIA - Columbia police detained a 15-year-old juvenile for his involvement in a homicide that occurred on Monday, Nov. 2.
The incident occurred at Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park, 1615 W. Business Loop.
The juvenile was detained for the charges of second degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery/possession of a controlled substance.
CPD responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and located a deceased adult male who has been identified as Jermaine Spain, 19, of Columbia.
During the investigation, officers identified a second gunshot victim who received medical attention at a local hospital.
The department has no further details to provide at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.8477.