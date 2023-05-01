COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department detained two juveniles Sunday night in connection to a stolen car located in west Columbia.
Officers responded to an initial report of a stolen vehicle on fire near Louisville Drive just after midnight on Monday.
Upon arrival, the officers found the reported car on City Hill Court but did not find signs of any fire.
They then located the fleeing suspects two blocks away from City Hill Court.
Officers said the vehicle was reported as stolen two days prior to this incident. An investigation is ongoing.