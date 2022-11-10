COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department held a meeting Wednesday to discuss a draft policy for the FUSUS surveillance system.
The Columbia city council wanted a policy before discussing and voting on the software system at its Nov. 21 meeting.
"Prior to the approval of purchasing FUSUS, city council had expressed interest in having an example of what a policy for this would look like," CPD Spokesperson Christian Tabak said.
The policy is based on feedback after the city of Columbia and CPD partnered to hold two informational meetings last week. Those meetings allowed the public to provide feedback and complaints on the FUSUS system.
"The purpose of this policy is to outline the Columbia Police Department's collaboration with citizens in the use of camera registering and monitoring platforms, such as the FUSUS video integration platform," the policy states. "A goal of utilizing this platform is to build community trust and increase the Columbia Police Department's ability to respond to and solve crimes."
"I think that the city council is trying to cover all their bases and there was a lot of citizen feedback that they were concerned about the privacy," Columbia Mall manager Rusty Strodtman said. "I don't think without that policy, the city council would approve the FUSUS program itself."
"We believe could FUSUS be a game-changer for us as far as investigating incidents, gaining actionable and immediate intelligence, responding to incidents, and even in major situations, such as an active shooter," Tabak said.
FUSUS has been a topic of conversation over the past few months, particularly over issues of privacy.
"The Columbia Police Department's intent in the use of this technology is to balance individuals' expectations of privacy with the public expectation that law enforcement agencies efficiently pursue and utilize camera capabilities that already in exist the community," the draft policy states.
To help with privacy, CPD will only accept cameras facing public areas to add to the FUSUS camera registry. Cameras facing residential areas, or the inside of personal buildings, will not be allowed as the policy states, "The Columbia Police Department will not allow live stream registration or access for cameras associated with individual residences."
"A lot of the questions that we had was 'How will this work?', 'What does it mean can FUSUS access residential cameras?'. FUSUS cannot access residential cameras," Tabak said.
One of the most commonly asked questions from the public about the FUSUS system is "Can an officer see the camera footage at any time throughout the day?" and the answer is no.
"Absent an identifiable imminent threat to safety, employees will be required to obtain supervisor approval to access live stream video," the policy states. "These users will be required to attend initial training prior to being granted access to the platform."
The policy goes on to state that supervisors "should conduct periodic audits of the system to review users' access and use," and "engage in community outreach programs to educate citizens on the nature, scope, and protocols."
This is only the first draft of the FUSUS policy as it will be revised and finalized if the surveillance software system is purchased by the city. But for those who attended Wednesday's meeting, it looks to be a strong start.
"This is new for this city as well as new for us so that we are learning as we go and tonight continued to just reinforce us that this is a good program that we should be doing in the city," Strodtman said. "I think the transparency of the police department showing us how the procedure or how the policy is being done, I think helped a lot, just to reassure us that what they're saying is going to be delivered."
Although the meeting was for both the policy and a set of procedures, CPD said they can not create those procedures until the city council approves the FUSUS system. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said the department will need to have more hands-on knowledge with the software as they only know how it functions.
The Nov. 21 city council meeting will start at 7:00 p.m.