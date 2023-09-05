COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Neighborhood Watch (CNW) invites the public to attend the annual Neighborhood Watch meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in conference rooms 1A and B at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway.
Neighborhood Watch has long worked with Columbia police to ensure the community's safety. The evening will include CNW's "State of the Watch" presentation.
Additionally, the community will hear remarks from Columbia Interim Police Chief Matt Stephens. He will provide his perspective on public status, needs and concerns.
The public is encouraged to bring questions and comments to the meeting. A door prize drawing will conclude the meeting.
For more information about CNW, call President Herb Watchinski Jr. at 573-875-0770 or email him at col.neighwatch@gmail.com.