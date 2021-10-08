COLUMBIA - Columbia has seen 22 suspected overdose deaths from Jan. 1, 2021 to the end of September.
According to the Assistant Director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, seven of these deaths came in August and four in September.
"So that's 11 of the total that we've seen, come in the last [two] months," Scott Clardy said.
"The sudden increase in overdose deaths is what's causing the concern, and the reason we're looking into this and wanting to do something," Clardy said.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said overdose deaths in the community have continued, but he doesn't see them slowing down as he would normally expect.
Jones and Clardy explained that fentanyl is being found in other drugs, such as opioids, cocaine and methamphetamines.
"The message to the public is that fentanyl is here, it is prevalent, and you can’t predict where it’s gonna show up. You can’t predict who’s gonna come in contact with fentanyl, and we need to be prepared to address that," Jones said.
In order to prepare, an emergency town hall meeting will be held at Hickman High School on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held to raise awareness of the issue. The CPD Narcotics Unit will be at the meeting and overdose survivors will give their testimonies. The health department will also distribute and train attendees in Narcan administration. Narcan rapidly reverses an opioid overdose
"The more of us that are prepared to deal with it, the better off we are, and the more likely we are to save people’s lives," Jones said.
When asked about how the nationwide Narcan shortage may effect the training and distribution of Narcan at the town hall, Jones said, “Well right now we don’t have that issue, so it’s better for me to get in front of that shortage, and get that narcan out now so maybe we can avoid any future impacts that might have.”
Clardy said a press release about the town hall will come out sometime next week.
"We wanna get the word out, and let people know how they can help, and save the lives of those they love," Clardy said.
Jones made it clear that if someone calls for assistance, the police are there to help.
"The first thing that people need to be aware of is that if you call because someone has overdosed and the police show up, we’re not arresting you because you’re there, we’re not arresting you because you overdosed, we are there to get you medical attention, and get you stabilized," he said.