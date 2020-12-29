COLUMBIA- UPDATE 6:23 p.m.: KOMU 8 planned to livestream the event, but the city said the livestream program is malfunctioning.
The Columbia Police Department will host a policy review session Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
The review session will take place in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
CPD Chief Geoff Jones established the policy review sessions for the community in February 2019, with the intent to increase public transparency while policies are revised or developed.
Policies on Tuesday's agenda include:
- Policy 614- Criminal Intelligence Information and Operations
- Policy 804- Property and Evidence
- Policy 612- Brady Material Disclosure
- Policy 206- All Hazard Plan/Critical Incident Response Manual
- Policy 332- Missing Persons
- Policy 500- Traffic Enforcement Function and Responsibility
For a full look at the policies and agenda, click here.