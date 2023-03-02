COLUMBIA - A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 20-year-old man who is charged in connection to a shooting in downtown Columbia during MU's homecoming weekend.
Donye Jackson was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Police did not share a photo of the suspect.
Three people were injured in the Oct. 21, 2022, shooting in the area of Hitt and Locust streets. Police found one male victim on Locust Street, and the other two male victims checked into hospitals themselves, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
The victim police found was an MU student. Jason Barry, a senior at MU, said he was shot in the left arm while walking home to his apartment with his family, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Police ask if you have information related to the incident, to call CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.