COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a reported robbery Saturday around 11:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Providence Road at Arena Liquor.

Store employees told officers that a male had entered the store demanding money while waving a handgun.

The employees complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene and was described as a male, around 30 years old, wearing glasses, a white sweatshirt and dark gloves.

There was no report of injuries. 

This is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. 

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.