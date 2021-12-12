COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a reported robbery Saturday around 11:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Providence Road at Arena Liquor.
Store employees told officers that a male had entered the store demanding money while waving a handgun.
The employees complied and handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect fled the scene and was described as a male, around 30 years old, wearing glasses, a white sweatshirt and dark gloves.
There was no report of injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation that is being handled by the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.