COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating two separate reports of armed robberies on Monday, according to a press release.
The first incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Arena Wine and Spirits located at 525 Scott Boulevard.
The second incident occurred around 10:25 p.m. at Arena Liquor located at 208 Corporate Lake Drive.
CPD said that in both instances, one male entered the store and displayed a handgun while demanding money.
The male was dressed in dark clothing and fled the area both times with an undisclosed amount of cash in a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
There were no injuries reported.
CPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.