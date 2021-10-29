COLUMBIA - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Casey's General Store on Range Line Street early Friday morning.
In a press release, Columbia Police said officers were told that a male had entered the business demanding money while brandishing a handgun. The employee complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5'6" and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was last seen walking north on Range Line street.
No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.