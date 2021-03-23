COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a robbery with a gun at Petro Mart on Stadium Boulevard.
Officials say they responded to the robbery around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
The department did not report any injuries.
Officials say the suspect is a Black male with dreadlocks in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and about 175 pounds. According to a news release, the suspect was seen possibly driving a four-door white sedan.
Columbia Police say anyone with information on the robbery should contact the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.