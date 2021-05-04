COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a robbery with a gun early Tuesday morning.
Police officials responded to the reported robbery on West Broadway near Garth Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Officers said the victim said he was in his vehicle when someone came up to it and demanded property while holding a gun. That suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.
Columbia police say if you know anything, you can call the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to stay anonymous.