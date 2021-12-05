COLUMBIA - A crash in the area of North Highway 63 southbound near the southbound connector ramp left one dead around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday.
The driver, 26-year-old, Cameron Acton, was traveling southbound on North Highway 63 near the southbound Highway 63/Interstate 70 connector ramp, according to a news release.
Acton’s vehicle left the roadway to the right and drove down an embankment, the release said. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest in the 200 block of Conley Road.
Acton was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CPD.
This is an ongoing investigation.