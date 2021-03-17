COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a fatal crash on Range Line Street that left one pedestrian dead on Tuesday night.
The crash happened near the intersection of Range Line Street and Big Bear Boulevard. Police were on the scene at around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday night.
According to a press release from CPD, the driver drove southbound on Range Line Street when the pedestrian was lying in the driving lane on the street. The driver attempted to change lanes but hit the pedestrian.
The pedestrian has been identified as Jefferson City man Cory Black, 46. Next of kin has been notified.
Police do not know if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor.
KOMU 8 had crews on the scene around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Police had the area blocked off during the initial investigation.
Multiple police cars present and blocking off roughly a mile of Route 763 starting at Blue Ridge Road. More details to come as we are able to confirm information. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/cXMNmkrDxF— Drew Cusumano (@DrewCusumano) March 17, 2021
Police did not give any details at the time of the crash. Columbia Police are asking for help in the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.