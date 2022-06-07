COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.
Around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Fir Place in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a press release from CPD.
Officers found evidence that a shooting had occurred but identified no victims, the release stated. Officers were later made aware that an adult male had arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspects have been identified at this time.
Those who may have any information about this incident are encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).