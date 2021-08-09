COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Hickman Avenue on Monday around 1:19 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was being treated by EMS for a non-life threatening laceration on his leg. The victim reported that earlier, he and the suspect had been drinking at a restaurant.
According to the release, the suspect brandished a small knife and cut the victim. The suspect left the residence following the incident.
The suspect was described as in his 30’s, wearing all black clothing. The suspect’s last direction of travel was unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.