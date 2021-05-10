COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating a robbery that took place at Petro Mart, located at 500 North College Avenue, on May 8.
Police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m., where they spoke with a employee who said a man entered the business and demanded money.
The employee handed over an unknown amount of money, according to a news release.
Witnesses described the man as a male with short hair, in his late 30s to early 40s, approximately 5'10, with a skinny build. He was wearing a pull-over, black sweatpants and a black gaiter mask.
The man was then seen headed north toward Fay Street.
No injuries were reported.
If you have any information, please contact CPD at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.