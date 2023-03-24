COLUMBIA − Columbia police are investigating a robbery that happened Thursday night at a Smiley Lane gas station.
Police were called to the Break Time on Smiley Lane near Range Line around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
A small amount of cash was taken, according to Toni Messina, CPD's communication and outreach supervisor.
There were no injuries reported.
Messina said there is no suspect information available at this time, and that the case remains open.
Anyone with information can contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.