COLUMBIA − Columbia Police investigated a shooting at an east Columbia apartment complex this afternoon.
About 10 CPD vehicles and a crime scene investigation van dispatched to the Hawks Ridge Apartments, located off Talon Road, at approximately 3:50 pm.
Police had Talon Road blocked off with crime scene tape from St. Charles Road.
During the investigation, it was learned that one adult male victim was transported to a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle.
Here at the scene of a crime on the intersection of St. Charles Road and Talon Road by the Hawks Ridge Apartments. A man was walked out of the apartments in handcuffs. Police are still investigating. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/h5zRou2XfD— Alexander Landowski (@alandowski12) February 16, 2022
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as we hear more.