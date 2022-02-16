Columbia Police investigate a shooting that injured one man.

COLUMBIA − Columbia Police investigated a shooting at an east Columbia apartment complex this afternoon.

About 10 CPD vehicles and a crime scene investigation van dispatched to the Hawks Ridge Apartments, located off Talon Road, at approximately 3:50 pm. 

Police had Talon Road blocked off with crime scene tape from St. Charles Road.

During the investigation, it was learned that one adult male victim was transported to a local hospital in a personally owned vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released as we hear more.

