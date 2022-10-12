COLUMBIA − Law enforcement is urging the public to avoid Kelsey Drive and Shamrock Drive in northeast Columbia as they investigate a shooting.

Police say they were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot.

A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to Columbia police. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and his current condition is unknown.

Police say they believe the shooting did not happen on Kelsey Drive.

A crime scene investigation van is at the scene, along with three police vehicles.

