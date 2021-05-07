COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Callaway Drive and Orchard Lane on Friday around 4:30 p.m..

They arrived and found evidence of a shooting and were told about an adult man who had gone to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers gathered statements from witnesses in the area and found no other reported injuries.

CPD also located property damage done to a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information may become available at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

