COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to a report of a shots fired incident early Sunday morning.
Officers said it occurred north of the Discovery Parkway exit on US Highway 63 at 2:35 a.m. Sunday.
According to CPD, a vehicle crashed and was ran off the road due to the gun shots.
Officers said they found a male victim when they arrived, but he was unharmed. They said one vehicle had property damage.
There is no suspect description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.