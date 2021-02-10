COLUMBIA- Columbia Police responded to a shots fired incident that happened around 9 a.m. Wednesday near La Quinta Inn on Interstate 70 Drive SW.
Through reports from Boone County Joint Commissions, officers learned that shots were fired from a vehicle in the area of Bernadette Drive and I-70 Drive SW, according to a press release.
Officers found an adult male victim, property damage and several shell casings. The victim reported that he didn't know the shooter.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
No injuries were reported. If anyone has information, please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.