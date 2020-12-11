COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident near the intersection of Stadium Boulevard and West Broadway Thursday night around 10 p.m.

A news release from CPD said no injuries have been reported yet.

One victim contacted Boone County Joint Communications around 11:20 p.m. and said their vehicle had been shot at when they were leaving a business close by. 

On the scene, officers found several shell casings. 

According to the victim, the suspect was driving a blue four-door sedan. At this time, there is no further suspect description. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPD at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.