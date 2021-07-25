COLUMBIA- An investigation is underway after a man was found with a serious gunshot wound.
Columbia Police said they responded to the 3300 block of Dove Drive Saturday night after a report of shots fired.
The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Columbia Police have not given a suspect description, this is an active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652.
If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477).