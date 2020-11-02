COLUMBIA- Columbia police responded Sunday to a report of a robbery and assault on Ross Street around 1:30 a.m.
One victim reported that six or seven males were walking westbound on Ross Street and that one male threw something that broke a residence window.
The victim began to take a video of the suspects with his phone but was approached and assaulted. He also reported that his phone was stolen by the suspects.
A second victim, who was on the porch of the residence at the time of the incident, reported that one of the suspects came onto the porch and assaulted him.
The victims reported that four of the suspects left the area in a red sedan. The victims also received medical attention at the scene.
If you have any information, contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS to provide information anonymously.