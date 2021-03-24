COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night crash that happened near the Grindstone Parkway and Highway 63 ramp.
Police arrested one driver for charges of driving while intoxicated. The other driver suffered minor injuries from the crash.
According to an emailed press release from CPD, Kristin Carlisle, of Kansas City, drove through a solid red light on Grindstone Parkway at the Highway 63 southbound off ramp around 9:24 p.m.
Carlisle collided with the driver's side of 25-year-old Selvyn Enrique Ortega Hernandez's car. Hernandez's car overturned from the impact.
Hernandez was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The release states Hernandez is believed to have suffered a medical emergency before the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Columbia Police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.