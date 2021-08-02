COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a commercial burglary at River Region Credit Union at 3:40 a.m. Monday.
According to a news release, officers located vandalism to two ATMs on the business premises. They also located several pieces of debris from the ATM on the ground. The ATM was missing an undisclosed amount of cash inside the machine.
The case is being handled by CPD's Criminal Investigation Division and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.