COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision with injuries that occurred Thursday.
The Columbia Police Department press release indicates the crash happened near the intersection of Discovery Parkway and South Ponderosa Street around 8:46 a.m.
Trevor Kocour, 29, was traveling westbound on Discovery Parkway in a Hyundai Elantra. Toni Cagle, 35, was traveling northbound on South Ponderosa Street in a Chevrolet Impala.
The front of the Elantra struck the passenger side of the Impala as the Impala was crossing the roadway, according to the press release.
Cagle and an adult passenger in the Impala sustained non-life threatening injuries.
One juvenile passenger in the Impala sustained serious injuries and a second juvenile passenger in the Impala sustained life-threatening injuries.
Both juvenile passengers and Cagle were not wearing a seat belt, according to the press release.
Kocour was wearing a seat belt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.
All individuals involved in the crash were transported to a local hospital for treatment.