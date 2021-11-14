COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.
It happened in the 10th block of North Fifth Street around 3 a.m.
A KOMU crew on the scene said officers had parts of Fifth Street blocked off while they were investigating.
Mayor Brian Treece and Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones will speak at a community briefing at 11 a.m. Sunday. You can stream the briefing in the above media player.
MU sent out an alert around 3:10 a.m. saying Columbia police were looking into a shots fired incident near Vibez lounge.
Columbia police said an investigation is underway and more information will be released at Sunday morning's briefing.
This story will be updated when more information is released.