COLUMBIA — Columbia Police are currently investigating a car theft that occurred around 11:23 p.m. Friday.
According to the department, police officers were conducting a watch in passing at La Quinta Inn Friday night when they saw a stolen vehicle leaving the motel parking lot.
Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, resulting in a short pursuit. When the suspects turned out of the parking lot onto I-70 Drive Southwest, they ran away from the car
CPD said the vehicle was left in drive and rolled down an embankment into a nearby creek.
The passenger, a minor, was taken into custody.
The driver fled on foot toward the Columbia Mall. Officers attempted to track the driver via K9, but the suspect had not been found as of 11:45 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
This is an ongoing investigation, and KOMU 8 will provide updates as they become available.