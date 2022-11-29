The Columbia Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in relation to an incident that involved an exchange of gunfire and a vehicle collision on Clark Lane on Nov. 2.
Noah Solbrekken, 23, is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He was identified as the main suspect through CPD"s investigation process during which probable cause for his arrest was established, police said.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 2, Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3700 block of Clark Lane, near the Lighthouse Carwash. It was discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a gunfight.
One of the vehicles collided with another vehicle that was uninvolved with the gunfight. It was found that one of the individuals involved sustained minor injuries despite none being initially reported.
CPD has asked any people who know anything regarding this incident to contact them or CrimeStoppers.