COLUMBIA − Columbia Police have made an arrest in a Sunday night homicide on Pinecrest Drive.
Samuel Ethan Brotherton, 21, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Rollin G. Thompson.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Pinecrest Drive around 11:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to a news release, officers found 64-year-old Thompson with a gunshot wound. Emergency personnel took Thompson to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been notified.
Brotherton is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
