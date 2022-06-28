COLUMBIA − Columbia Police announced Tuesday it has made arrests in connection to an infant found dead in August 2019 near McKnight Tire.
Chief Geoff Jones said CPD will hold a press conference Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at City Hall to share more information about the arrests. KOMU 8 will stream the press conference on KOMU.com, the KOMU 8 News app and KOMU 8 streaming apps.
Employees of the business on N. Providence Road called police after they found a small backpack inside a tire that contained decomposed remains of an infant, according to officers.
Police have called the infant "Baby Doe" since the discovery after struggling to identify the remains. In August 2019, CPD called on the community for help in solving the case.
“Our investigation will be the voice of this baby,” Asst. Chief Jeremiah Hunter said at the time. “And we need your help, we need the community’s help and everyone in Columbia’s help.”
The preliminary autopsy could not determine the gender or age of the infant’s remains. Hunter said the child was found in “such a state of decomposition” there was little identifying information.
In Sept. 2019, CPD announced it was partnering with Othram, a private lab known for forensic genealogy testing, to take a different approach to solving the case.
“Traditional methods used by detectives to identify have been unsuccessful in this case, including submission of evidence to state labs,” Lt. Matt Stephens said in 2019. “By using forensic genealogy testing, we believe the services provided by Othram to be a viable option in identifying the remains of the infant.”
Check back for updates on this developing story.