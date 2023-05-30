COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) is calling on the public to attend Monday's city council meeting in an effort to demand change within policing efforts.
The CPOA claims city leadership has "chosen not to support law enforcement and has chosen to allow rampant violent crime" over the past "several years," specifically referencing the attempted rape on the MKT Trail and the homicide in south Columbia last week, according to a news release sent Tuesday afternoon.
"The causes of crimes are complex, and the long-term solutions are multifaceted," the CPOA said. "But the CPOA is calling for immediate action to turn the tides and avert further disaster."
The association is asking city council to "encourage proactive policing efforts to get violent criminals off the streets" and "ensure the city of Columbia can attract and retain the best and brightest."
It claims the city has been on a "trajectory away from proactive law enforcement," specifically saying the city disbanded the Mayor's Violent Crimes Task Force.
The task force was only dissolved due to the Second Amendment Preservation Act, which went into effect in August 2021. Former Mayor Brian Treece blamed the state law for tying the hands of law enforcement when trying to battle violent crime, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Besides a competitive starting pay and ongoing pay increases, the CPOA says the city must "insulate officers from agenda-driven activists with unbiased, external discipline review."
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said the CPOA did not send the release to her and provided the following statement to KOMU 8 News:
“The violent crimes task force was a partnership involving Columbia police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies. It was dissolved in 2021 after the State passed the Second Amendment Preservation Act - which many police departments and police chiefs were against - which prohibited any state or local offices from cooperating with federal attempts on enforcing anything that would violate the right for people in the state to possess and bear arms.
Over the last two years, the City and City Council’s priority is to invest in our most valuable resource, our employees. This emphasis has resulted in police officers receiving a 3% raise in May 2022 and another 4.5% increase at the start of this fiscal year. The City Manager’s Office is still in negotiations with CPOA about the upcoming fiscal year and Council is eager to hear about what is agreed upon on - especially for starting pay that would help with recruitment.
Additionally, we recognized that our officers that were here since March of 2020 with a $1500 retention payment and $750 for those that have been here since January 2022.”
KOMU 8 has also reached out to a city spokesperson, as well as Police Chief Geoff Jones for comment.