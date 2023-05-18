COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Officers Association (CPOA) invited the public to an informational meeting about the use of excessive force.
The CPOA and Missouri Police Attorney, Donald Weaver, held the public discussion at the Courtyard by Marriott in Columbia, Thursday night. According to his website, Weaver has served in multiple law enforcement departments, including the Columbia Police Department and the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
The meeting discussed a variety of topics, including officer training, action versus reaction times, and policies and general rules for officers.
Weaver used exercises and scenarios to try and explain the split-second decisions that police officers make on the job. One example consisted of having an audience member indicate their reaction time to someone pretending to draw a firearm at them to illustrate a delay in action versus reaction time.
Weaver responded to audience questions during the meeting and allowed other audience members to respond, as well.
Although one attendee said he appreciated there was a dialogue, Anthony Willroth, lead organizer for "Hold Como Accountable," was not satisfied with the meeting.
"We did an awful lot of philosophizing about human nature and trying to find reasons to exonerate cops and to say their actions were fine, and there wasn't a lot of constructive ideas on how to move forward and improve use of force policy," he said.
The meeting comes less than two weeks after two Columbia police officers were placed under investigation for the apparent use of force during an arrest outside a downtown Columbia bar. The May 7 incident was captured on video by bystanders and circulated online.
The officers have since resigned, but a criminal investigation by the Boone County Sheriff's Office remains ongoing.