COLUMBIA − Two Columbia police officers who are currently under investigation for the apparent use of force during an arrest will no longer be employed, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe confirmed to KOMU 8 Monday afternoon.
“It is my understanding that the officers involved in the incident are no longer employed by the city or will cease employment with the city on May 19," Buffaloe said. She did not clarify if the officers resigned or were let go since it was "personnel related."
No charges have been filed a week after the incident outside Harpo's Bar and Grill that led to questions surrounding the amount of force used by the two officers.
Video of the incident shows the officers responding to Harpo's Bar and Grill in downtown Columbia early in the morning on May 7. One officer could be seen using mace and tasers on a man outside the bar, as well as pinning him to the ground and punching his face.
KOMU 8 News obtained the arrest report filed for the incident, which identifies both officers, as well as the man they arrested. KOMU 8 has decided not to name any of the involved individuals pending the filing of formal charges or the completion of the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigation.
CPD requested the sheriff's office investigate the incident. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told KOMU 8 News they won't release reports or specific information until those become open records.
After the incident, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed both officers were not scheduled to work the following week but didn't say whether that was related to the incident.
In the days following the incident, the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board opted to delay planned discussion of CPD's use of force policies, though the incident did come up during public comment.
Buffaloe and City Manager De'Carlon Seewood also released statements about the incident, explaining the process for the investigation.
When asked for comment on Monday, Buffaloe said, "as I said last week, the council condemns unreasonable use of force by police officers."