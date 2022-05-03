COLUMBIA - The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says Columbia police officers will not face charges for shooting a man during an altercation outside of Vibez Lounge in November.
A memo from the Prosecuting Attorney's Office says the two officers were justified in their use of deadly force on Quillan Jacobs.
Jacobs was involved in an altercation outside of Vibez Lounge on Nov. 14. As he was leaving the lounge, Jacobs began firing a gun in the street toward a group of people. He injured five people.
Two officers chased Jacobs as he tried to escape with the firearm still in his hand. The memo says the officers believed he was a threat to them and others. He disobeyed one officer's commands and attempt to detain and arrest him.
In March, Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight confirmed that St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar would review the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of the two involved officers.
Police arrested and charged another suspect, Todd Duron Nesbitt Jr., with armed criminal action and first degree assault after the shooting. On March 16, his trial was postponed to a later date.