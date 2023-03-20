COLUMBIA − Two Columbia police officers involved in a January fatal shooting will not face charges, a special prosecutor announced Monday.

Jordan Pruyn, 28, was shot and killed after an hours-long standoff on Jan. 11.

The police department responded to the Stonegate Mobile Home Community, located in 4200 block of Clark Lane, for a weapons disturbance.

Court documents said Pruyn chased a woman with a gun and also hit another individual on the head with a gun. He also allegedly threatened neighbors, disobeyed officers' demands and charged officers while holding a knife, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol took over the criminal investigation. The Boone County prosecutor appointed Audrain County prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger as special prosecutor on the case.

In a statement to the highway patrol Monday, Shellabarger said the use of lethal force in the incident was justified and that the case is closed.

"... I have found the officers' use of force to be justified under Missouri law, and believe the officers' actions, and the actions of the other responding officers, were appropriate, proportional, swift and necessary to avoid Mr. Pruyn's escalation and danger to life, body and health of citizens and officers alike," Shellabarger said.

During a press conference after the incident, CPD Chief Geoff Jones said the department's internal affairs division would also conduct an investigation to make sure officers followed policy and process.

Jones said on Monday that CPD is not aware of the results of any ballistics investigation or autopsy.

"Now that this phase of the review has concluded, we will work toward resolution of the department's internal affairs investigation," Jones said.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave, pending the completion of MSHP's investigation.

Shellabarger mentioned to MSHP that all officers involved should receive appropriate aftercare and counseling for post-traumatic stress related to the incident.