COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department released additional video and a redacted police report Thursday in connection to a November 2021 deadly police shooting outside of a downtown bar.

Last month, Target 8 reported that two Columbia police officers violated the department's body camera policy during the shooting. Officers shot and killed Quillan Jacobs and later arrested Todd Nesbitt Jr.

Police say they shot Jacobs after he was seen firing into a crowd of people outside of Vibez Lounge on North Fifth Street. Five bystanders were injured in the shooting.

On Thursday, the department released a video where a man, who police identify as Jacobs, can be seen firing into the crowd. The video shows the man raising his hand with a gun and officers securing it. It also provides an evidence photo of the recovered gun.

Matt Stephens, assistant police chief, said the case involving the officers who shot Jacobs is closed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) investigated the officer-involved shooting and requested St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar’s office to serve as a special prosecutor. The officers were not charged.

When MSHP conducted the special investigation, they interviewed the two officers who shot Jacobs.

During that interview, MSHP investigators asked why one of the officers shot at Jacobs. The officer responded with, "I honestly can't say that."

Stephens also touched on the body camera policy as it relates to the November 2021 incident.

"While officers did not immediately activate their body-worn cameras, they did activate them in a reasonable time during the active shooter incident, resulting in the entire incident being caught on body-worn camera," Stephens said.

Stephens, as Target 8 reported last month, explained that the body-worn cameras buffer for 30 seconds before they start recording audio. The pre-record function does not capture audio.

The footage Columbia police released on Thursday was not provided to Target 8 from its original Sunshine request to the highway patrol.

The case involving the bystanders who were shot is still open.