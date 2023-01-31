COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis.
Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994.
Although her death was determined a homicide, CPD has yet to identify a suspect.
It was not immediately clear why CPD has reopened the case.
CPD has asked anyone with information related to the case to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at 573-874-7409 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.