Jan. 15, 12:35 a.m. update
Columbia Police report Linda Garcia, 19, has been safely located.
@ColumbiaPD UPDATE-1/15/2022-- Linda Garcia has been located. pic.twitter.com/yRKcZbGCoF— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 15, 2022
ORIGINAL
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing woman who was last seen on New Year's Day.
Linda Garcia, 19, traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Columbia in December 2021, CPD said. She was seen with three other people.
@ColumbiaPD MISSING-- Linda Garcia- If you have any information or know the whereabouts of Garcia, please immediately contact your local law enforcement by calling 911, or you can contact Columbia Police at 573.874.7652. pic.twitter.com/EZXnui8Zzc— ColumbiaPD (@ColumbiaPD) January 11, 2022
She is 5'2'' and weighs 115 pounds and has curly brown shoulder length hair.
She was possibly staying in a hotel/motel in the Columbia area, CPD said.
If you have any information, please contact your local law enforcement at 911 or CPD at 573-874-7652.
This investigation is ongoing, and KOMU 8 will continue to update this story as more information is released.