COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a reported carjacking on Clark Lane near Ballenger Lane Monday evening.
Officials say it happened around 8:40 p.m.
According to a news release, the victim said someone came up to his car and tapped on the window with what appeared to be a handgun. The victim said the suspect demanded the vehicle. The victim said he was able to drive away before calling 911.
The victim described the suspect as a tall, thin Black male with facial hair. Police say that is the only description he had.
Police say they searched the area but could not find anyone matching the description. No one was hurt.
The department says it is investigating, and says anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.