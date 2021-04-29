COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it is looking for a suspect in an attempted robbery at the Walmart on Conley Road.
It happened before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said witnesses told them the suspect demanded property from an employee.
Police said nothing was taken, and they say they don't believe he had a weapon.
CPD says he was a heavy set male in his mid-30’s to 40’s, approximately 6 feet, clean shaven and wearing a black jacket, black shorts with red on the bottom and black shoes. He was last seen by the pharmacy doors of the business.
Columbia Police is seeking the public's asst. to ID this suspect. At approx. 8:19 a.m. on April 29, he was reportedly...Posted by Columbia Missouri Police Department on Thursday, April 29, 2021
Officials ask anyone with more information about the incident to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.