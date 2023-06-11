COLUMBIA - Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Columbia Sunday afternoon in response to reports of shots fired.
The Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Hallsville Police were on scene at the ARC located on West Ash Street.
HAPPENING NOW: Columbia Police and the Boone County Sheriff’s Department are responding to a report of shots fired at the Activity and Recreation Center in Columbia. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UIfXhJTxNH— Abby Throndson (@abby_throndson) June 11, 2023
A Columbia police officer told KOMU 8 News a disturbance occurred inside the ARC. The officer said all suspects involved were either detained or arrested.
According to the officer, there is no danger to the public at the time.
The ARC evacuated the building and closed about an hour early on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back with KOMU 8 News for updates.