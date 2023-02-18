COLUMBIA - A domestic disturbance had the Columbia Police Department responding to the 4300 block of Derby Ridge drive late on Friday night.
At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, CPD was called to Derby Ridge Drive, where they found an adult female who had sustained injuries as a result of the incident. Her injuries were treated at the scene.
Officers promptly attempted to make contact with an adult male suspect who had barricaded himself inside of a residence. They were able to successfully negotiate the suspect out of the residence. He was then arrested without incident, police said.
As this is an ongoing investigation, CPD will be updating information at a later time. KOMU 8 News will update this story as details are made known.
CPD asks anyone who has further information related to this incident please contact them at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.