COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence outside of the 2500 block of Old Highway 63 South Thursday evening.
Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted.
Police said the suspect is still at large.
@KOMUnews is outside The Quarters where there is heavy police presence. Columbia Police responded to a call about a potential break-in. The suspect ran from the scene and is still at large. pic.twitter.com/YWD3RgkfcG— SiobhanHarms (@SiobhanHarmsTV) November 18, 2022
This is a developing story, we'll continue to update it as we learn more details.