COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence outside of the 2500 block of Old Highway 63 South Thursday evening.

Just after 9:00 p.m., the Columbia Police Department received a call about a potential break-in. The police located the suspect, who then fled from the police after being spotted.

Police said the suspect is still at large.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update it as we learn more details.

